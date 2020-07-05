Boone Co. Sheriff: Missing adult hasn’t had meds, may be delusional

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Boone County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 28-year-old man.

According to a Facebook post, Joshua Lively hasn’t been heard from or seen since Friday, July 3.

Lively is described as standing about 5′7″ tall and weighing 205 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair that covers his ears. He was last seen wearing a royal blue colored shirt, a shell necklace, blue sweatpants, black tennis shoes, and a purple-and-gray hoodie tied around his waist.

Investigators believe Lively is getting around on a red mountain bike. The Sheriff says he is unsure of Lively’s possible destination.

Lively’s family says that he is possibly paranoid, delusional, and manic, and say he hasn’t taken his medications in several days.

Anyone with information on Lively’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

