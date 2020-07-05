Advertisement

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

Demonstrators in Baltimore used ropes to topple a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor.
Demonstrators in Baltimore used ropes to topple a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city's Inner Harbor.(Source: WBFF/CNN)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city’s Inner Harbor on Saturday night.

Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument near the Little Italy neighborhood, news outlets reported.

Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, Confederate figures and others. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the statue was owned by the city and dedicated in 1984 by former Mayor William Donald Schaefer and President Ronald Reagan.

A spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young told The Sun the toppling of the statue is a part of a national and global reexamination over monuments "that may represent different things to different people."

"We understand the dynamics that are playing out in Baltimore are part of a national narrative," Lester Davis said.

Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Boston, where one was decapitated.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Nathan's July 4 hot dog eating contest forges on despite coronavirus

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Changes to accomodate for the virus include a move indoors, a smaller invited field to allow for social distancing and everyone wearing masks and gloves where possible.

National Politics

Kanye West tweets he’s running for president

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
With approximately four months left to the November election, the rapper would not be able to get listed on the ballot in several states.

Lexington

Lexington celebrates unique Fourth of July

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Health officials across the nation have urged folks to celebrate Independence Day 'safely.'

News

Social distancing guidelines followed at Lexington fireworks show

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Around the state, Fourth of July festivities looked different this year.

Latest News

National

Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Martha Bellisle
The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody and charged with two counts of vehicular assault.

Coronavirus

For nation’s birthday, Trump stokes the divisions within US

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Sports

Former Kentucky standout Ali Galyer eager to swim in 2021 Olympics

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Ali's dream is to represent New Zealand in 2021.

Sports

Three-star linebacker Martez Thrower commits to Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall was the lead recruiter for Thrower.

Sports

Jacob Toppin plans to sit out 2020-2021 season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Toppin will not be able to gain immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

Sports

Joey Chestnut sets new world record, eats 75 hot dogs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Chestnut said he’s “always pushing for a record.”