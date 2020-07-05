Crews rescue multiple people from Licking River on Fourth of July weekend

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Salt Lick Fire & Rescue Department saved multiple people from the Licking River over the holiday weekend.

Around 1:45 pm on Sunday, crews responded to the report of a female kayaker that had overturned. Rescue crews say that she was clinging to a tree in the river where the current was swift.

The woman was rescued and checked out by health officials.

Earlier on July 3, crews were called to a situation where two males were also hanging on to a tree in the Licking River after their boat overturned.

According to officials, the two men were rescued from the water by boat and returned to the boat ramp.

Salt Lick Fire Rescue was dispatched at 1:45 pm today to our second water rescue call on the Licking River this holiday... Posted by Salt Lick Fire/Rescue Dept. on Sunday, July 5, 2020

