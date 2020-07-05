Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Peay coach Mark Hudspeth has resigned after one season on the job that included him taking the Governors to a program-record 11 wins and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals. Athletic director Gerald Harrison announced Hudspeth’s resignation Friday. The resignation is effective immediately. Harrison is keeping the rest of the coaching staff. Under Hudspeth, Austin Peay won its second Ohio Valley Conference championship and made its first postseason appearance. The OVC coach of the year says this was a personal decision to spend time with his family and he will return to coaching at the right time.