Indians manager Francona favors nickname change for club

The American League team has been called the Indians since 1915.
Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, May 28, 2017, in Cleveland. The Indians won 10-1. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
By Tom Withers
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Manager Terry Francona believes it’s time for the Cleveland Indians to change their nickname.

Francona believes the Indians should “move forward” and consider a new name. The American League team has been called the Indians since 1915. On Friday, the team released a statement saying it was committed to determine a “best path forward with regard to our team name.”

The move came hours after the NFL’s Washington Redskins announced plans to review their contentious logo and nickname. Last year, the Indians removed the much-criticized Chief Wahoo logo from their game worn caps and jerseys.

