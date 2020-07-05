July 4th youth march in Louisville highlights civil rights history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – Young marchers in Louisville took to the streets on Saturday not only to protest but also learn something about the city’s past during the ‘Youth March for Freedom.’

According to WAVE3 News, organizers took participants on a tour that visited key sites in Louisville’s civil rights history, like the statue of York, a Black man who joined the Lewis & Clark expedition.

One protester says it’s important to teach young people about the past, so they can change the future.

“Throughout history, it’s always the young people driving these movements,” said participant Evan Farmer. “The civil rights movement, the green movement, go on and on, it’s always the young people.”

The group also stopped at the Muhammad Ali Center and the Roots 101 African American Museum.

The march concluded at Jefferson Square Park with a vigil for Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, and Tyler Gerth.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.