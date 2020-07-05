Large mulch fire reported in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are at the scene of a large mulch fire near I-75 in Madison County. The fire is at Exit 97 off Igo Rd.

WBON TV is reporting that multiple fire departments are assisting the scene including Lexington, Richmond, Waco, Red Lick among others. They say the Madison County EMA requested all volunteer fire departments to respond, as well as Bluegrass Emergency Response teams.

The Red Lick Fire Department is warning anyone to avoid the area due to heavy traffic.

