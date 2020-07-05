Lavender field draws people to the Kentucky Castle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

The Kentucky Castle has a unique classroom growing just outside of its walls. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person classes, the agriculture program still needs attention.

Toni Myers is an agricultural teacher for Fayette County Schools. She's the one taking care of the half-acre garden and lavender plants out front.

“With the restrictions of COVID and not having students since March it felt like we were just fighting a lot about of uphill battles and we just decided do a you-pick.”

A you-pick is exactly what it sounds like; People can come and pick their own lavender from the plants just outside of the castle’s front gate.

Myers points out that it’s a great activity for social distacing. “People can come out and be safe out here and we limited the numbers and be outdoors and be with your family and it just makes you feel good.”

Myers points out that lavender isn’t normal to see in Kentucky, but neither is a castle. One thing the state is known for is agriculture, so she’s growing a new generation of future farmers. I get to expose students . Last year a couple of one on and majored in agronomy and a couple of them majored in environmental science and just that exposure at that age is just kind of pivotal.

Even though students can’t be there in-person, she’s still sharing the fruits of her labor with the public. So while she can’t give knowledge, she can give lavender and a royal experience.

Myers says the event was a huge hit. She hopes to host more you-picks in the future.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.