Lexington celebrates unique Fourth of July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials across the nation have urged folks to celebrate Independence Day 'safely.'

People in Kentucky are trading packed parties for distanced cookouts at Jacobson Park.

"We have a large family, but we didn't invite as many people," said Ida Byrd.

Byrd was able to celebrate her favorite holiday with a smaller crowd. Traditionally, she says her family reserves her picnic shelter a year in advance.

Across the park—the Mitchells took a stroll after a quiet family lunch.

"We had a BBQ, just us. For the most part, people are social distancing," said Janet Mitchell.

The Mitchells said they felt safest at the park. They say took the time to reflect on the year.

"It's been different to not be in the midst of a lot of our family. But at the same time, it's good to know that they're safe, and we're safe as well," explains John Mitchell. "I think this is going to be a day to remember. I think things are starting to change, I believe hopefully, for the better. I think eyes are opening up to see what we should be and left where we were."

As they walk, they remember a time before COVID-19.

"This too shall pass, we know this will all be over, but while we're in it, we have to remain safe, " says Janet.

But for now, they’re adjusting to a highly sanitized, distanced holiday.

