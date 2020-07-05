Advertisement

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida

In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, people run from the collapse of one of the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York. Stephen Cooper, far left, fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, has died from coronavirus, his family said, according to The Palm Beach Post.
In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, people run from the collapse of one of the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York. Stephen Cooper, far left, fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, has died from coronavirus, his family said, according to The Palm Beach Post.(AP Photo/Suzanne Plunkett)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Center crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus, his family said.

The Palm Beach Post reported that Stephen Cooper, an electrical engineer from New York who lived part-time in the Delray Beach, Florida area, died March 28 at Delray Medical Center due to COVID-19. He was 78.

The photo, captured by an Associated Press photographer, was published in newspapers and magazines around the world and is featured at the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York.

“He didn’t even know the photograph was taken,” said Janet Rashes, Cooper’s partner for 33 years. “All of a sudden, he’s looking in Time magazine one day and he sees himself and says, ‘Oh my God. That’s me.’ He was amazed. Couldn’t believe it.”

Rashes said Cooper was delivering documents near the World Trade Center, unaware of exactly what had happened that morning, when he heard a police officer yell, “You have to run.”

The photo shows Cooper, who was 60 at the time, with a manila envelope tucked under his left arm. He and several other men were in a desperate sprint as a wall of debris from the collapsing tower looms behind them.

Cooper ducked to safety into a nearby subway station.

“Every year on 9/11, he would go looking for the magazine and say, ‘Look, it’s here again,” said Jessica Rashes, Cooper’s 27-year-old daughter. “He would bring it to family barbecues, parties, anywhere he could show it off.”

Susan Gould, a longtime friend, said Cooper was proud of the photo, purchasing multiple copies of Time and handing them out “like a calling card.” She said Cooper shrank a copy of the photo, laminated it, and kept it in his wallet.

“Stephen was a character,” Gould said.

Suzanne Plunkett, the Associated Press photographer who snapped the shot, wrote that she’s been in touch with two of the people in the photo, but Cooper was not among them.

“It is a shame I was never aware of the identity of Mr. Cooper,” Plunkett wrote after his death in an email to The Palm Beach Post.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

July 4 weekend fuels worries about skyrocketing virus cases

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH, KIM CHANDLER and KATHLEEN FOODY
The United States has dipped under 50,000 new daily infections for the first time in four days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, but experts fear celebrations for the July 4th weekend will act like rocket fuel for the nation’s surging coronavirus outbreak.

National

States ask for unity in COVID mandates

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
Mayors and governors are making decisions where the federal government won't.

News

Crews rescue multiple people from Licking River on Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Salt Lick Fire & Rescue Department saved multiple people from the Licking River over the holiday weekend.

Sports

Indians manager Francona favors nickname change for club

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tom Withers
The American League team has been called the Indians since 1915.

Latest News

News

Lavender field draws people to the Kentucky Castle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The lavender growing outside of the Kentucky Castle is also used for Fayette County high school students.

News

Boone Co. Sheriff: Missing adult hasn’t had meds, may be delusional

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Boone County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 28-year-old man.

News

Fire crews on-scene after SUV slams into Lexington home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fire crews are negotiating a tricky vehicle removal after an SUV crashed into a home on Highlawn Avenue Sunday afternoon.

National

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a sheriff’s official said.

National

Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond

Updated: 4 hours ago
A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd has been released from jail.

News

Suspect injured in Covington police chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A man is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a police chase ended in a crash Saturday night.