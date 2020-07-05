Suspect injured in Covington police chase

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/FOX19) – A man is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a police chase ended in a crash Saturday night.

FOX19 reports that the crash happened near the intersection of Crescent Avenue and West Third.

According to investigators, the driver was trying to run from police when he turned onto West Third, and lost control of his vehicle, nearly flipping over. Police say the car windows were shattered and airbags were deployed in the crash.

Fortunately, no other vehicles were hit in the incident. The suspect was taken to the hospital.

No word yet on why police were chasing the suspect, or what charges may be filed. The suspect remains unidentified.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.