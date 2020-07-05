Swiss Skydiver could be second filly to run in Toyota Blue Grass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The five-day Keeneland Summer Meet begins on Wednesday and that’s when trainer Kenny McPeek is set to make his decision on Swiss Skydiver.

The three-year-old filly has been nominated for both the Toyota Blue Grass (G2) and Central Bank Ashland (G1), but she can only compete in one of those graded stakes races.

If she races in the Blue Grass, she would be just the second filly to run in the event.

“She’s a really special filly,” said McPeek. “She has done everything right in the last three starts. She will get weighed as if we are going to run her in the Blue Grass.”

“In an odd year, I have another really good filly that we are intending on running in the Ashland, so I have never been one to go into a race knowing you are going to beat yourself with one or the other. Right now nothing is set in stone, but we are sniffing around at both spots. I will probably wait until the day of entries to decide.”

McPeek will likely make his decision on Wednesday.

Swiss Skydiver is on a three-race winning streak, winning the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2), Fantasy (G3) at Oaklawn and Santa Anita Oaks (G2).

