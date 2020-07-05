Advertisement

Wise County inmate dies after attack by cellmate

(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POUND, Va. (WJHL) — An inmate at the Red Onion State Prison in Pound has died after an apparent attack by his cellmate.

The 47-year-old inmate, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead Friday evening at the Dickenson Community Hospital, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

VADOC says the inmate was in the general population serving a life sentence without parole for first-degree murder.

The cellmate accused of launching the fatal attack is a 54-year-old serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, carjacking, and robbery.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former Kentucky standout Ali Galyer eager to swim in 2021 Olympics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Ali's dream is to represent New Zealand in 2021.

Sports

Three-star linebacker Martez Thrower commits to Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall was the lead recruiter for Thrower.

Sports

Jacob Toppin plans to sit out 2020-2021 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Toppin will not be able to gain immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

Sports

Joey Chestnut sets new world record, eats 75 hot dogs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Chestnut said he’s “always pushing for a record.”

Sports

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ROB MAADDI
The NFL decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Scott Co. Sheriff looking for two missing teens

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Scott County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating two missing teens.

News

WATCH | Wilmore 4th of July Parade tradition continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
The sights and sounds of Independence Day rolled down East Main Street in Wilmore on Saturday.

News

Body of missing kayaker recovered from Cave Run Lake

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Rescue crews are at Cave Run Lake for a report of a missing kayaker on the water.

Lexington

Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
One woman is dead after a crash on New Circle Road in Lexington Friday.

News

Wilmore 4th of July Parade tradition continues

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
The sights and sounds of Independence Day rolled down East Main Street in Wilmore on Saturday.

News

Kentucky woman finds rattlesnake under wheelchair seat

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman traveling in a motorized wheelchair near a Kentucky Walmart discovered a rattlesnake under her seat on Sunday.