52 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported over the weekend Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 52 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,713. The county also reported one additional death Monday morning, which brings the death toll from the virus to 31.

The state did not release a COVID-19 report over the weekend. So, the official totals Monday morning are still the same as they were Friday with 16,376 cases and 585 deaths.

Officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

