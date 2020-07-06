Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy Temps and Stormy Skies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Monday, everybody. Steamy temps continue across the state and we are tracking an increase in storms and the potential for a significant weekend cold front.

Temps are back into the upper 80s and low 90s as a few storms go up. This isn’t terribly widespread, but any storm that’s out there can put down a lot of water in a short amount of time. A few of the storms may even be strong or severe.

The threat for scattered showers and storms will continue with us for the rest of the week. Any storm that goes up can be strong and put down enough rain to cause local high water issues. Again, it’s cloudburst season around here.

We continue to watch the southeast coast for the possibility of a tropical system. This may hug the coast as it strengthens in the coming days. At the same time, a couple of systems dive in behind this, bringing showers and storms into our weekend. Temps should come way down for a while.

