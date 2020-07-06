Advertisement

Concert series lineup for 2020 Kentucky State Fair released

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite the pandemic, the shows will go on at the Kentucky State Fair.

Organizers announced the lineup for this year’s Texas Roadhouse Concert Series Monday morning. Artists include the Oak Ridge Boys, Josh Turner, and Ginuwine.

Organizers announced the lineup for this year’s Texas Roadhouse Concert Series. Artists include the Oak Ridge Boys, Josh Turner, and Ginuwine.
Organizers announced the lineup for this year’s Texas Roadhouse Concert Series. Artists include the Oak Ridge Boys, Josh Turner, and Ginuwine.(LindaDoane | Kentucky State Fair)

All of the concerts are free, but seating will be limited because of COVID-19.

The Kentucky State Fair runs from August 20 through August 30.

Tickets are at Ticketmaster and in select Kroger locations across Kentucky. Advance admission is $7, advance parking is $5, and ride wristbands are $20 through Kroger.

Check out the concert series lineup:

Kentucky State Fair Announces Texas Roadhouse Concert Series Lineup by WKYT on Scribd

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Superintendents Advisory Council set to talk about school reopening plans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky school leaders are working on their plans to reopen this fall.

Regional

Coroner: Man dies after family members find him with burns from fire at home

Updated: 1 hour ago
It happened at a home on Lambert Lane in the Clearfield community.

Lexington

52 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported over the weekend Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 52 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

News

Man reportedly forced into car and shot in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Once inside the car, the victim said he was shot, beaten and robbed before being dumped out of the car at West Loudon and Newtown Pike.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms with widespread steam

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
If you had any questions about it being Summer, I think the next several days will answer all of them. It is really here!

News

WATCH | Illegal fireworks noise complaints up in Lexington

Updated: 11 hours ago
There have been reports of firework shows going on for days before Saturday night’s big show.

News

WATCH | Friends, family say drowning victim made impact on Lexington community

Updated: 11 hours ago
22-year-old Cubaka Nehemia Mutayongwa drowned after his kayak flipped over in the lake.

News

Friends, family say drowning victim made impact on Lexington community

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman and Chelsea Jones
On Fourth of July restaurant owner Mamadou Sav Savane was told about the search for a body in Cave Run Lake. He had no idea he knew the man who drowned... until he got a call.

News

Illegal fireworks noise complaints up in Lexington

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Noise complaints have the phones ringing at the police department, while some folks can’t get the ringing of fireworks out of their ears.