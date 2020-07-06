Concert series lineup for 2020 Kentucky State Fair released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Despite the pandemic, the shows will go on at the Kentucky State Fair.

Organizers announced the lineup for this year’s Texas Roadhouse Concert Series Monday morning. Artists include the Oak Ridge Boys, Josh Turner, and Ginuwine.

All of the concerts are free, but seating will be limited because of COVID-19.

The Kentucky State Fair runs from August 20 through August 30.

Tickets are at Ticketmaster and in select Kroger locations across Kentucky. Advance admission is $7, advance parking is $5, and ride wristbands are $20 through Kroger.

Check out the concert series lineup:

