Friends, family say drowning victim made impact on Lexington community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

On Fourth of July restaurant owner Mamadou Sav Savane, known in Lexington as Sav, was told about the search for a body in Cave Run Lake. He had no idea he knew the man who drowned... until he got a call.

"Sav, I'm so so sorry I hope I'm not the first one to inform you about Chui, but Chui died today," Sav says.

Shock leading to despair.

“Chui I’m so so sorry, I’m so so sorry, his life too soon, and knowing this boy was looking up at me, and knowing his ambitions, I’m sorry,” Sav says.

Chui moved with his family from the Congo to the US in 2012. Those who knew him say he was happy for everyone and had an incredible work ethic. Sav was a mentor for Chui, who one day dreamed of opening his own business.

Sav says Chui was working at Sav’s Chill. When Sav announced he was closing his restaurant on Limestone, Chui planned to take over when the lease ends in October. He wanted to change the restaurant’s name and fulfill his dream of being a business owner.

"As a human being we all have our ambitions and stuff, we all say I want to do this tomorrow I want to do this next week, but only God knows," Sav says.

A dream taken away and a community left without a young leader.

Sav says he plans on visiting Chui’s family tomorrow to give his condolences. Funeral arrangements are not yet known.

