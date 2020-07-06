Advertisement

Illegal fireworks noise complaints up in Lexington

Fireworks were launched from the RJ Corman Rail Yard at Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.
Fireworks were launched from the RJ Corman Rail Yard at Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -There have been reports of firework shows going on for days before Saturday night’s big show.

Noise complaints have the phones ringing at the police department, while some folks can’t get the ringing of fireworks out of their ears.

Lexington’s first socially distanced fireworks display went off a bang, but the encore wasn’t at RJ Corman Rail Yard. Sparks could be seen all over the city.

“There was not a minute where it wasn’t going off, it was pretty cool though,” said Jordan Thrasher, who lives near Whitaker Ballpark. “I could just walk outside and see a bunch of fireworks.”

While some folks enjoyed it, others were ready to put the fireworks and themselves to bed.

“That shouldn’t be going on until two or three in the morning,” said Dorian Cleveland.

In Fayette County, all firework retailers can sell their supply through July 7.

“They can make money too, everybody’s gotta have a job,” said Thrasher.

Some think the post holiday sale could make the noise last longer.

Local leaders said they wanted to maintain a sense of normalcy for the Fourth of July holiday weekend but the number of reported noise complaints is anything but normal.

“I feel like I heard it a month ago and I didn’t know why,” said Imylah Israel. “When I hear random fireworks sometimes, I think of the worst, I think of gunshots.”

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Lexington police received 209 noise complaint calls from June 28 to July 1. The department only received 40 calls during the same time last year.

“We’ve all been quarantined for quite a long time so you got to do something,” said Thrasher.

Music to his ears is deafening to another man’s.

“This year, there were a lot of fireworks like so many, it sounded like a war zone in my neighborhood,” said Cleveland.

The city’s website says if it goes up or blows up, it’s illegal, but the bombs bursting in air might be heard for awhile longer.

It is also illegal for people in Lexington to create a noise disturbance that can be heard beyond their property from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays, and before 9 on weekend mornings.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Friends, family say drowning victim made impact on Lexington community

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
On Fourth of July restaurant owner Mamadou Sav Savane was told about the search for a body in Cave Run Lake. He had no idea he knew the man who drowned... until he got a call.

News

Large mulch fire reported in Madison County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Crews are at the scene of a large mulch fire near I-75 in Madison County. The fire is at Exit 97 off Igo Road.

Sports

Swiss Skydiver could be second filly to run in Toyota Blue Grass

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The three-year-old has been nominated for both the Blue Grass and Ashland.

News

Crews rescue multiple people from Licking River on Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Salt Lick Fire & Rescue Department saved multiple people from the Licking River over the holiday weekend.

Latest News

Sports

Indians manager Francona favors nickname change for club

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tom Withers
The American League team has been called the Indians since 1915.

News

Lavender field draws people to the Kentucky Castle

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The lavender growing outside of the Kentucky Castle is also used for Fayette County high school students.

News

Boone Co. Sheriff: Missing adult hasn’t had meds, may be delusional

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Boone County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 28-year-old man.

News

Surveillance video shows SUV slamming into Lexington home

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fire crews are negotiating a tricky vehicle removal after an SUV crashed into a home on Highlawn Avenue Sunday afternoon.

News

Suspect injured in Covington police chase

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A man is in the hospital with unknown injuries after a police chase ended in a crash Saturday night.

News

July 4th youth march in Louisville highlights civil rights history

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Young marchers in Louisville took to the streets on Saturday not only to protest but also learn something about the city’s past during the ‘Youth March for Freedom.’