Illegal fireworks noise complaints up in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -There have been reports of firework shows going on for days before Saturday night’s big show.

Noise complaints have the phones ringing at the police department, while some folks can’t get the ringing of fireworks out of their ears.

Lexington’s first socially distanced fireworks display went off a bang, but the encore wasn’t at RJ Corman Rail Yard. Sparks could be seen all over the city.

“There was not a minute where it wasn’t going off, it was pretty cool though,” said Jordan Thrasher, who lives near Whitaker Ballpark. “I could just walk outside and see a bunch of fireworks.”

While some folks enjoyed it, others were ready to put the fireworks and themselves to bed.

“That shouldn’t be going on until two or three in the morning,” said Dorian Cleveland.

In Fayette County, all firework retailers can sell their supply through July 7.

“They can make money too, everybody’s gotta have a job,” said Thrasher.

Some think the post holiday sale could make the noise last longer.

Local leaders said they wanted to maintain a sense of normalcy for the Fourth of July holiday weekend but the number of reported noise complaints is anything but normal.

“I feel like I heard it a month ago and I didn’t know why,” said Imylah Israel. “When I hear random fireworks sometimes, I think of the worst, I think of gunshots.”

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Lexington police received 209 noise complaint calls from June 28 to July 1. The department only received 40 calls during the same time last year.

“We’ve all been quarantined for quite a long time so you got to do something,” said Thrasher.

Music to his ears is deafening to another man’s.

“This year, there were a lot of fireworks like so many, it sounded like a war zone in my neighborhood,” said Cleveland.

The city’s website says if it goes up or blows up, it’s illegal, but the bombs bursting in air might be heard for awhile longer.

It is also illegal for people in Lexington to create a noise disturbance that can be heard beyond their property from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. weekdays, and before 9 on weekend mornings.

