Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms with widespread steam

Tropical air will run the show this week.
Tropical air will run the show this week.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you had any questions about it being Summer, I think the next several days will answer all of them. It is really here!

Heat & humidity were together all weekend. I fully expect that to be the case again today and the rest of the week. I really don't see a significant change at all for a while. This is the new norm! Nothing unusual about the way that our pattern looks. It is perfectly normal to see highs around 90 and heat index values jump to near 100 during the month of July.

Scattered showers & thunderstorms will dot the skies this week. There probably won't be a widespread chance of rain until this weekend. That's when an actual front will try to make it to Kentucky. 

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Illegal fireworks noise complaints up in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
There have been reports of firework shows going on for days before Saturday night’s big show.

News

WATCH | Friends, family say drowning victim made impact on Lexington community

Updated: 6 hours ago
22-year-old Cubaka Nehemia Mutayongwa drowned after his kayak flipped over in the lake.

News

Friends, family say drowning victim made impact on Lexington community

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman and Chelsea Jones
On Fourth of July restaurant owner Mamadou Sav Savane was told about the search for a body in Cave Run Lake. He had no idea he knew the man who drowned... until he got a call.

News

Illegal fireworks noise complaints up in Lexington

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Noise complaints have the phones ringing at the police department, while some folks can’t get the ringing of fireworks out of their ears.

Latest News

News

Large mulch fire reported in Madison County

Updated: 11 hours ago
Crews are at the scene of a large mulch fire near I-75 in Madison County. The fire is at Exit 97 off Igo Road.

Sports

Swiss Skydiver could be second filly to run in Toyota Blue Grass

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The three-year-old has been nominated for both the Blue Grass and Ashland.

News

Crews rescue multiple people from Licking River on Fourth of July weekend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Salt Lick Fire & Rescue Department saved multiple people from the Licking River over the holiday weekend.

Sports

Indians manager Francona favors nickname change for club

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tom Withers
The American League team has been called the Indians since 1915.

News

Lavender field draws people to the Kentucky Castle

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The lavender growing outside of the Kentucky Castle is also used for Fayette County high school students.

News

Boone Co. Sheriff: Missing adult hasn’t had meds, may be delusional

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Boone County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 28-year-old man.