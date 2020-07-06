Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms with widespread steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you had any questions about it being Summer, I think the next several days will answer all of them. It is really here!

Heat & humidity were together all weekend. I fully expect that to be the case again today and the rest of the week. I really don't see a significant change at all for a while. This is the new norm! Nothing unusual about the way that our pattern looks. It is perfectly normal to see highs around 90 and heat index values jump to near 100 during the month of July.

Scattered showers & thunderstorms will dot the skies this week. There probably won't be a widespread chance of rain until this weekend. That's when an actual front will try to make it to Kentucky.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

