Keeneland and UK Athletics partner for Summer Meet broadcast

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland and UK Athletics have announced a new program for Big Blue Nation to see Keeneland’s Summer Meet.

On Saturday, July 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., UK Sports Network is partnering with Keeneland to broadcast “A Day at Keeneland Presented by Toyota.” The broadcast will have full coverage of Keeneland’s Saturday card, which includes six graded stakes races and the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (G2), which will award 170 points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

The broadcast will include a chat between UK football coach Mark Stoops and Hall of Fame trainer and Lexington native Shug McGaughey, classic race call from the legendary UK football and men’s basketball announcer Cawood Ledford of the 1979 Blue Grass Stakes won by Spectacular Bid, and interviews with Keeneland trainers about their racing connections and passion for UK sports.

Tom Leach, “The Voice of the Wildcats,” will be live at Keeneland to anchor the event and Keeneland announcer Kurt Becker will call each of the stakes.

“We are excited about this new venture with UK Sports Network to showcase our biggest day of this unprecedented Summer Meet,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “This radio broadcast enhances the Keeneland at Home experience for our fans who cannot join us at the track, and it celebrates the long connection between Keeneland and the UK Wildcats.”

