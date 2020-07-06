Associated Press Kentucky Daybook for Monday, Jul. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Louisville bureau is reachable at 502-583-7718. Send daybook items to Kentucky@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Kentucky and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Monday, Jul. 06 10:30 AM GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell's public schedule - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expresses his gratitude to food bank workers and discusses the impact of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, via press conference with Dare to Care Executive Director Brian Riendeau, Dare to Care, 5803 Fern Valley Rd, Louisville, KY (10:30 AM EDT); highlights front-line health care workers, via press conference with Flaget Memorial Hospital President Jennifer Nolan, CHI Saint Joseph Health CEO Bruce Tassin, Flaget Memorial Hospital, 4305 New Shepherdsville Rd, Bardstown, KY (11:45 AM EDT); and holds press conference at Isaiah House addiction treatment provider, with founder and CEO Mark LaPalme, 2084 Main St, Willisburg, KY (1:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://mcconnell.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/McConnellPress

Contacts: Stephanie Penn, Office of Sen. Mitch McConnell, stephanie_penn@mcconnell.senate.gov, 1 202 224 8285

Open to credentialed media. Please RSVP to Stephanie_Penn@mcconnell.senate.gov

--------------------

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 07 8:30 AM Kentucky Board of Education meeting

Location: The Seelbach Hilton Louisville, 500 S 4th St, Louisville, KY

Weblinks: https://education.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Toni Konz Tatman, Kentucky Department of Education, toni.tatman@education.ky.gov, 1 502 564 2000 x 4602