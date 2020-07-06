Advertisement

Ky. reports 776 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths since Friday

By WKYT News Staff
Jul. 6, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Monday 776 new cases of COVID-19 in the state since Friday, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 17,152.

According to the governor, there were also eight new deaths. The state now stands at 593 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

Last week, Kentucky saw the most COVID-19 cases in a single week with 1,692. Previously, the first week of May had the most cases with around 1,630.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

The governor says his next press briefing will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 4:00 p.m., not Tuesday, July 7 as was previously planned.

