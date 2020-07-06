Lexington doctor urges people to wear a mask as city sees increase in cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky hospitals are seeing an uptick in the number of cases as we head further into summer.

Last week, UK had 24 COVID-19 patients, with 10 of those in the ICU. Hospital staff tell us those numbers are a little higher than what the hospital has seen over the last several weeks.

At Baptist Health Lexington, 12 patients are being treated for the virus and at least two are in the ICU. Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Borders says these numbers are on the high end. He mentioned in June there was only one patient with the virus in the hospital. He says with more businesses opening up, people are becoming relaxed with CDC guidelines, like not wearing a mask for example.

Lexington hospitals are seeing more cases of covid 19. Last week nearly 50 more pple were hospitalized across the state. Docs say pple are getting lax with following cdc guidelines, like not wearing masks in public. pic.twitter.com/GNM1zePlVz — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) July 6, 2020

“I will mention the safety aspects of masking to an individual who will very quickly turn the conversation into a political statement,” Dr. Borders said. “I think we physicians, as a medical society, want to emphasize to the general public that the recommendations of the CDC are health-directed. The virus pays no attention to political party.”

Doctors are stressing that you should wear a mask in public primarily for the people you may encounter. They say you could be asymptomatic and spread the virus unknowingly to someone who may have a harder time fighting it off.

Doctors are worried we’ll see more cases in the fall if the trend continues.

