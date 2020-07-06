Lexington Police Dept. reassigns officer at center of civil rights lawsuit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has reassigned the department’s chaplain, Donovan Stewart.

Stewart is named as a defendant in a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing him of repeatedly punching a teenager while responding to an incident at Fayette Mall in 2019.

No disciplinary action was taken against Stewart, but, recently, activists have been turning up the pressure on the department to do more.

Donovan Stewart (Lexington Police Dept.)

Monday, the department announced that Stewart has been “reassigned” as a third shift patrol officer.

The move effectively dissolves the chaplain role at the department.

The department released this statement Monday afternoon:

For the past year, the Lexington Police Department has been developing a holistic wellness program to provide improved services for department employees.

By partnering with professionals with mental health, nutrition, and veteran affairs expertise, we are committed to enhancing the well-being of our personnel.

As part of the development of this program, Lexington Police is planning to transition from a spiritual Chaplain officer position to a civilian wellness coordinator. This coordinator would oversee physical, psychological, spiritual, financial and professional wellness activities across the department.

Effective Monday, July 6, the Lexington Police Chaplain position was formally dissolved and Donovan Stewart has been reassigned to the Bureau of Patrol. Members of the Community Chaplaincy Program have been notified of that program’s suspension. The department values its community partnerships and looks forward to working with city leaders and organizations to grow our wellness program.

