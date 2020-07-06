Advertisement

LFCHD warns rising COVID-19 numbers aren’t expected to go down

By Victor Puente
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has reported about 30 new COVID-19 cases a day over the last few weeks.

There have been some spikes into the mid-40s, but this weekend was more of the average, with 52 new cases reported for those two days, including one death.

But those numbers aren’t expected to go down.

“Because you had the holiday, you had restrictions changing, and you have people traveling and socializing more by the end of May,” said Kevin Hall, LFCHD. “We are going to see that now at the start of July.”

They’re still seeing cases in people returning from places like South Carolina and Florida, and in assisted living facilities, but many of those cases are just spread among the public.

Hall tells us businesses have been pretty good about operating under those new regulations.

“Most of the businesses are trying to follow the guidelines,” Hall said. “They want to protect themselves and they also know that if they run the risk of everything being shut down again, then they are losing all of their business.”

This means they need more cooperation from the public in wearing masks and social distancing.

While the overwhelming majority of people who get the virus survive it, that doesn’t mean they are out of the woods.

“The long-term effects of COVID-19 just aren’t clear, because we are still short term end of this,” Hall said. “So, for the people who think, ‘Well, I’ll get it, I’ll recover I’ll be fine.' “In the short term, that could be correct, but we don’t know what the long-term results are.”

Hall said the most recent death was someone who was more than 100 years old.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hemp company holds grand opening for new Georgetown facility

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
What was once a vision, became reality Monday as the community celebrates the grand opening of a new state of the art hemp facility in Georgetown.

News

Lexington doctor urges people to wear a mask as city sees increase in cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Kentucky hospitals are seeing an uptick in the number of cases as we head further into summer.

State

Concert series lineup for 2020 Kentucky State Fair released

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Despite the pandemic, the shows will go on at the Kentucky State Fair.

State

Superintendents Advisory Council set to talk about school reopening plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky school leaders are working on their plans to reopen this fall.

Latest News

Regional

Coroner: Man dies after family members find him with burns from fire at home

Updated: 2 hours ago
It happened at a home on Lambert Lane in the Clearfield community.

Lexington

52 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported over the weekend Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 52 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

News

Man reportedly forced into car and shot in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Once inside the car, the victim said he was shot, beaten and robbed before being dumped out of the car at West Loudon and Newtown Pike.

News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms with widespread steam

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
If you had any questions about it being Summer, I think the next several days will answer all of them. It is really here!

News

WATCH | Illegal fireworks noise complaints up in Lexington

Updated: 13 hours ago
There have been reports of firework shows going on for days before Saturday night’s big show.