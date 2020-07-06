Man reportedly forced into car and shot in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Monday morning.

The victim told officers that a group of men forced him into a car at Thortons on North Broadway and Loudon Avenue.

Once inside the car, the victim said he was shot, beaten and robbed before being dumped out of the car at West Loudon and Newtown Pike.

That’s where police found the victim around 6:15 a.m.

Lexington police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were looking for surveillance video to help further the investigation.

