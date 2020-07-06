Missing teens found safe in Scott County

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – UPDATE: Nikolas Pettit and Brodi Black have been found safe in Scott County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were investigating a criminal mischief complaint and found a backpack near the scene with an ID belonging to one of the teens.

Deputies began to check houses in the area and found Pettit and Black in the yard of one of them.

The sheriff’s office says they are still investigating if anyone will face charges for custodial interference.

PREVIOUS: The Scott County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating two missing teens.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nikolas Pettit and Brodi Black were last seen July 1 around 2 p.m. A Facebook post from the office suggests Pettit and Black may be runaways.

The vehicle the teens were last seen in was found Monday morning at a gas station on South US 25. The sheriff’s office says they believe the vehicle had been there for several days.

The sheriff’s office says that leads them to believe somebody in Central Kentucky is helping the teens to remain missing/runaway.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pettit and Black, or anyone who sees the vehicle in question, is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (502) 863-7855.

