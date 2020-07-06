Advertisement

Missing teens found safe in Scott County

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – UPDATE: Nikolas Pettit and Brodi Black have been found safe in Scott County.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were investigating a criminal mischief complaint and found a backpack near the scene with an ID belonging to one of the teens.

Deputies began to check houses in the area and found Pettit and Black in the yard of one of them.

The sheriff’s office says they are still investigating if anyone will face charges for custodial interference.

PREVIOUS: The Scott County Sheriff is asking for help from the public in locating two missing teens.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Nikolas Pettit and Brodi Black were last seen July 1 around 2 p.m. A Facebook post from the office suggests Pettit and Black may be runaways.

The vehicle the teens were last seen in was found Monday morning at a gas station on South US 25. The sheriff’s office says they believe the vehicle had been there for several days.

The sheriff’s office says that leads them to believe somebody in Central Kentucky is helping the teens to remain missing/runaway.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pettit and Black, or anyone who sees the vehicle in question, is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (502) 863-7855.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.

News

Lexington Racial Justice Commission subcommittee meets virtually for first time

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Today marks one of the first committee meetings for Mayor Linda Gorton’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality.

News

Ky. reports 776 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths since Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday 299 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 16,376.

News

RV sales on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts say RVs are a way many can be on the go, while still socially distancing.

Latest News

News

Lexington Police Dept. reassigns officer at center of civil rights lawsuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Police Department has reassigned the department’s chaplain, Donovan Stewart.

News

Man losing arm-wrestling match leads to gunshots, SWAT standoff, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Goffinet
A man losing several arm-wrestling contests led to gunshots and a standoff that lasted eight hours before surrendering early Monday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said in a news release.

News

WATCH Coroner: Man dies after family members find him with burns from fire at home

Updated: 3 hours ago
A man is dead after a fire in Rowan County. It happened at a home on Barber Road in the Clearfield community.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy Temps and Stormy Skies

Updated: 3 hours ago
Temps will continue to run toast, but storms also look to increase.

Investigation

WKYT Investigates | Testing race track safety in the horse racing capital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
A UK professor is at the center of an effort to establish more consistency among racing surfaces.

News

Hemp company holds grand opening for new Georgetown facility

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
What was once a vision, became reality Monday as the community celebrates the grand opening of a new state of the art hemp facility in Georgetown.