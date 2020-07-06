Advertisement

PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators

The Memorial was scheduled to be the first tournament with spectators since golf return from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown
(KOLO)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The PGA Tour and the Memorial have scrapped state-approved plans to have limited spectators next week in Ohio. The Memorial was scheduled to be the first tournament with spectators since golf return from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown. Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved a plan for there to be 20% capacity at Muirfield Village. The tour said rapidly changing dynamics of the pandemic caused that to change. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says golf needs to stay focused on health and safety. Muirfield Village is hosting back-to-back events. The Workday Charity Open this week was not planning on having fans.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

7/6/2020 12:21:34 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Sports

Keeneland and UK Athletics partner for Summer Meet broadcast

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Keeneland and UK Athletics have announced a new program for Big Blue Nation to see Keeneland’s Summer Meet.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Swiss Skydiver could be second filly to run in Toyota Blue Grass

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The three-year-old has been nominated for both the Blue Grass and Ashland.

Sports

Indians manager Francona favors nickname change for club

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By Tom Withers
The American League team has been called the Indians since 1915.

Latest News

Sports

Former Kentucky standout Ali Galyer eager to swim in 2021 Olympics

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
Ali's dream is to represent New Zealand in 2021.

Sports

Three-star linebacker Martez Thrower commits to Kentucky

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall was the lead recruiter for Thrower.

Sports

Jacob Toppin plans to sit out 2020-2021 season

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Toppin will not be able to gain immediate eligibility from the NCAA.

Sports

Joey Chestnut sets new world record, eats 75 hot dogs

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Chestnut said he’s “always pushing for a record.”

Sports

AP source: NFL to discuss union’s desire to cancel preseason

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
|
By ROB MAADDI
The NFL decided Wednesday to cut its preseason from four games to two.

Sports

Pro tennis returns to Top Seed with Young Kings Scholarship Tournament

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
For the second time in six months, Nicholasville is hosting professional tennis.