Superintendents Advisory Council set to talk about school reopening plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky school leaders are working on their plans to reopen this fall.

Many school systems are planning to reopen in August after students finished the last two months of this past year, learning at home.

A meeting of the Superintendents Advisory Council is planned for Monday afternoon. That council is meeting virtually from 1 to 3, but what they talk about could provide some insight to school systems still working through their plans for allowing students back on campus.

“It’s going to look different from community to community to school to school, even down to the building level, how this is implemented is going to be different,” said Eddie Campbell with KEA. “So, it’s going to take a lot of patience, and a lot of flexibility.”

State school leaders having virtual meeting today about re start of school. I’ll have a preview at 1230 @WKYT pic.twitter.com/4GNQyIbJdT — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 6, 2020

Interim Commissioner Kevin Brown will be addressing the council along with workplace health and safety officials. They are likely to talk about guidance, safety expectations, and best practices.

It appears that most school systems could require the wearing of masks or that students while learning must be 6 feet apart.

Leaders are also expected to talk about NTI days during the meeting, along with attendance and funding. School systems traditionally receive funding based on their attendance, but that will be changed this year because of COVID-19.

Some school systems, such as Fayette, are planning to reopen August 24. Many others have yet to announce when they will reopen.

State school leaders are still discussing options if students flatly refused to wear masks.

