3 drivers killed in separate wrecks in northern Kentucky

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in northern Kentucky say two drivers have died in separate accidents at the same location on Interstate 275 while a third driver died in a crash on Interstate 75.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Hicks of Norwood, Ohio, and Anna Kincart of Petersburg, Kentucky were pronounced dead at the scene of Monday’s accidents on I-275. Deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident involving Hicks’ car. Several more collisions subsequently occurred at the same location, including a vehicle driven by Kincart.

On I-75, Allyson Davis of Banner, Kentucky, was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer Monday in Walton.

