A “Milestone Moment” in the Town Branch Commons Trail Project

Demolition begins on Vine Street
By Sam Dick
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Demolition work on a busy downtown street to make way for the Town Branch Commons Trail project will begin the next couple of weeks, and city officials are calling it a “milestone moment.” On Vine Street, from Broadway to Limestone, crews will begins removing light poles, planters, trash cans, sidewalks, pavers, and 14 trees. Bright colored X’s mark the trees. City officials acknowledge it may be shocking to see the trees come down, but they say those 14 trees will be replaced with 44 new trees along the trail’s path for walking and biking. Some of the materials that can be salvaged will be stored for possible use later. Construction of the trail and storm water features will continue through the of the year on Vine Street.

Here is the expected construction schedule for the project that includes Newtown Pike and Midland Avenue: Newtown Pike-construction started last March. Vine Street at Lexington Center construction begins this month, Vine Street from Broadway to Limestone starts in October, the rest of construction on Vine Street and Midland Avenue begins in January, and all work is planned to be finished in December of 2022.

For project updates go to their website, www.lexingtonky.gov/townbranchcommons, for traffic alerts related to construction visit LexWrecks on twitter, and for more info contact townbranch@lexingtonky.gov. A press conference is scheduled this Thursday, July 9th at 10 am on Vine Street to announce “many milestones to celebrate for the Town Branch Commons, Town Branch Trail, and Legacy Trail.”

