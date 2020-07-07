Advertisement

AMBER alert issued for 10-year-old girl missing from Baraboo, Wis.

Kodie is described as 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
By Jackson Danbeck and Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for a 10-year old girl in Baraboo, Wisconsin, who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Baraboo police say Kodie B. Dutcher was last seen in the 1100 block of 12th Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

Kodie is described as 4′8″, approximately 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean overalls.

A ground search started at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and a family member tells NBC15 crews that volunteers from the community are helping with the search in a wooded forest near Baraboo. Anyone in the community who wants to help in the search is asked to go to the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 2nd Street, to check in.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said in a separate release that Kodie recently moved to the area. They believe she may have taken an unknown amount of pills and may harm herself. Police say she left her cell phone and shoes at home.

Contact Baraboo police at at 608-356-4895 if you have any information.

Baraboo Police Captain Rob Sinden said overnight crews were using drones, working with the Wisconsin DNR to conduct an air search of the area, but were not able to locate Kodie.

Authorities are asking people to not try and search heavily wooded areas or cornfields during overnight hours. They say the terrain in the area could be dangerous. They are also asking people to not go on private property.

They said they appreciate people trying to help and will advise if additional assistance is needed.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Kodie’s aunt Mackenzie Bielicki. “I just kind of thought like she’d be hiding somewhere and went to a friend’s house and we’d find her. We’ve gotta find her.”

“There’s a bunch of information that we’re not ready to release yet that caused us concern for the welfare of this young lady, and we want to do everything we can to get the word out,” said Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has the following recommended criteria for law enforcement to issue an AMBER alert:

• Child must be 17 years of age or younger

• Child must be in danger of serious bodily harm or death.

• Initiating agency must have enough descriptive information about the child, the suspect and/or the suspect vehicle to believe an immediate broadcast alert will help locate the child.

