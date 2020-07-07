Advertisement

Armed militia members provide security near controversial Confederate monument in Lawrenceburg

Security in Lawrenceburg after tension regarding the debate of removing a Confederate statue in front of the Anderson County Courthouse.
Security in Lawrenceburg after tension regarding the debate of removing a Confederate statue in front of the Anderson County Courthouse.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A petition to remove a Confederate statue at the Anderson County Courthouse in Lawrenceburg is picking up steam, it now has over 700 signatures.

Holly Harrison-Hawkins started the petition and she addressed the Anderson County Fiscal Court Tuesday morning. Others spoke too. Many saying they did not want the statue removed.

The fiscal court meeting came after a tension-filled night near the statue. The Anderson News reports arguments led to pushing and yelling.

Tuesday, there were two armed women outside providing security to keep things calm. They told us they are from the Three Percenters militia group.

Tuesday’s meeting was peaceful, but still, people are passionate.

“The statue does represent an ideology of supporting slavery and it does not belong on the courthouse lawn,” said Harrison-Hawkins. “We are supposed to be promoting blind justice and equality for all it is inappropriate where it is today.”

Jerry Salyer, who is against statue removal, said, “A soldier fights for two reasons. One because of the person next to him, and two for people back home and to dishonor that and to treat these people as if they are scum is absolutely disgusting.”

County officials tell us they do not know when a final decision will be made on what to do with the statue.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Longer lines lately at Lexington COVID-19 testing sites

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
A troubling trend continues in Lexington.

News

Ky. education committee discusses reopening schools, restarting athletics

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky lawmakers and education leaders met Tuesday morning to talk about plans to reopen schools.

News

Inspections of Lexington bars, restaurants stepping up to enforce social distancing rules

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
As cases continue to rise across the country, many are concerned these places could become potential hot spots for the coronavirus.

News

Prominent Lexington horseman under fire after racial slur used on social media

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A prominent person in Lexington and the horse industry is coming under fire for comments on Facebook.

Latest News

Lexington

Health dept. reports highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 2 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Lightning may have sparked Jessamine County house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The department credited the quick action of firefighters for saving the home from major damage.

News

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms and steam keep on rolling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The unsettled pattern will hold on for the remainder of the week.

State

Sheriff: Man loses arm-wrestling match with son, pulls gun

Updated: 5 hours ago
After losing several times, Zimmerman got upset, fought his son, and later grabbed a gun, shooting into the ceiling twice.

State

3 drivers killed in separate wrecks in northern Kentucky

Updated: 5 hours ago
Two of the incidents occurred on I-275, and a third happened on I-75.