Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Rumble On

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another day of steam and storms as our booming pattern rolls on. As we roll through the rest of the week, we pretty much keep things as is. By the weekend, changes show up as a dip in the jet stream takes place behind a potential tropical system off the east coast.

As usual, let us begin with the precious present. Highs today range from the middle 80s to low 90s with very high humidity levels. This will fuel more storms to go up and we should see a little better coverage than the past few days. Strong to severe storms are possible on a local scale today. These storms will also have a ton of rain with them that can cause flash flooding.

This is cloudburst season in Kentucky, so be on guard.

This same pattern will be with us for Wednesday into Thursday, so we will be on guard for additional storm issues.

As this storm rides up the east coast into the weekend, a couple of systems move in here behind the departing storm. The first is a strong cold front that could touch off some big storms on Friday, then another system comes in over the weekend.

Obviously, this will knock the temps way down.

