Advertisement

Experts: As kayak popularity grows, education and life jackets overlooked

Kentucky saw a busy and tragic holiday on waterways in central and eastern Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) -- Kentucky saw a busy and tragic holiday on waterways in central eastern Kentucky.

Officials in Bath County rescued one woman after falling out of her kayak on the Licking River. She held onto a tree until officials arrived. It would be only one of their three calls for help.

At Cave Run Lake, the scenario was tragic after a 22-year-old died after flipping his kayak in the Stoney Cover area. Witnesses say he was not wearing a life jacket when he went under.

In Franklin County, Chris Howard with Canoe Kentucky says he hates to see anything bad happen in a field he is passionate about. He now hopes it starts more conversations geared towards safety on bodies of water.

"Talk about those accidents, talk about those incidents, and say 'you don't wear the life jacket for you, you wear the life jacket for your family and friends.' Wear it for those you want to come home to," said Howard. "There is no use of being out on the water and not having a life jacket on. It's just pure safety."

Kayaking has grown in popularity over recent years. Kayaks are appealing to many for their lightweight and low price. Howard says while he wants to see more people enjoy the outdoors, many may not understand what they are buying when they put a kayak on the water for the first time.

“I think when you can go grab a kayak and put it in your shopping cart or put it in your bed of your truck and nobody talks to you about it, I think that absolutely contributes to this,” said Howard. “But somewhere inside all those kayaks, somewhere it says ‘Wear your life jacket’.

Canoe Kentucky has created a loaner life jacket system for anyone that does not own the flotation device while using their facilities.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A “Milestone Moment” in the Town Branch Commons Trail Project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Demolition will start the next couple of weeks on Vine Street between Broadway and Limestone in downtown Lexington as the Town Branch Commons Trail project moves forward.

News

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.

News

Lexington Racial Justice Commission subcommittee meets virtually for first time

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Today marks one of the first committee meetings for Mayor Linda Gorton’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality.

News

Missing teens found safe in Scott County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Nikolas Pettit and Brodi Black have been found safe in Scott County.

Latest News

News

Ky. reports 776 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths since Friday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday 299 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 16,376.

News

RV sales on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts say RVs are a way many can be on the go, while still socially distancing.

News

Lexington Police Dept. reassigns officer at center of civil rights lawsuit

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Police Department has reassigned the department’s chaplain, Donovan Stewart.

News

Man losing arm-wrestling match leads to gunshots, SWAT standoff, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jared Goffinet
A man losing several arm-wrestling contests led to gunshots and a standoff that lasted eight hours before surrendering early Monday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Philip Ridgell said in a news release.

News

WATCH Coroner: Man dies after family members find him with burns from fire at home

Updated: 9 hours ago
A man is dead after a fire in Rowan County. It happened at a home on Barber Road in the Clearfield community.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy Temps and Stormy Skies

Updated: 9 hours ago
Temps will continue to run toast, but storms also look to increase.