Five COVID-19 deaths reported at Corbin nursing home

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Five people have died from COVID-19 complications at a Corbin nursing home.

The Knox County Health Department says the five were residents at Christian Health Center.

The facility says four of the five were in hospice care before being infected.

The fifth, a 96-year-old, had advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

Facility staff are working with health officials to follow prevention and safety protocols.

