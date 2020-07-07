Health dept. reports highest one-day COVID-19 case increase in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning.

That’s the highest one-day increase the city has seen so far. The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,775.

The county is also reporting one additional death Tuesday morning, which brings the death toll from the virus to 32.

The health dept. says, since the start of July, they have seen 222 new cases and three deaths in Lexington.

The health department says they continue to see many cases throughout the community in family clusters and people returning from vacations to national COVID-19 “hot spots” like Florida and South Carolina.

They urge people to follow these CDC tips slow the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Cover coughs and sneezes

Pick up food at drive-throughs, curbside restaurant service, or stores.

Officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

The state’s official COVID-19 totals are now 17,152 cases and 593 deaths.

