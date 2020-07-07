Inspections of Lexington bars, restaurants stepping up to enforce social distancing rules

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bars were allowed to reopen in Kentucky last week, just in time for what is typically a busy holiday weekend.

Restaurants are also now allowed to have up to half their capacity inside.

But as cases continue to rise across the country, many are concerned these places could become potential hot spots for the coronavirus.

For the Environmental Health Team at the Fayette County Health Department, work has been picking up. Not only are they doing more food safety inspections as businesses reopen, but they’re also making sure those restaurants and now bars, are following new COVID-19 guidelines.

“Now, that things are really geared forward, we are going back to more than regular inspections,” said Luke Mathis, Environmental Health. “We are still doing compliance inspections. We’ve kind of incorporated that as part of our regular process.

Mathis tells us they have received a few complaints, like a lack of social distancing at bars, or no masks on employees at some restaurants. They’ll investigate those complaints and possibly issue a notice to correct, then they will do a follow-up.

“If the issue still exists then we will set the owners down for a conference and kind of go through the enforcement from there,” Mathis said.

He says so far, they haven’t had to go that far. The businesses they work with want to stay open.

They’ve also had to be flexible as those regulations continue to change.

“So, there’s been a learning curve for establishments and for my staff to ensure that we are expecting out of the establishments the most recent guidance,” Mathis. “And sometimes the guidance, as things progress, the guidance has changed. You know, what may be OK today maybe not OK tomorrow or changes need to be made.”

Mathis said if you see a safety concern at a restaurant, whether COVID-related or not, call the health department.

