Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms and steam keep on rolling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The unsettled pattern will hold on for the remainder of the week.

I fully expect each day this week to include showers & thunderstorms. Some days will have better chances than others. Any of these have the potential to produce very heavy rain or even pulse up to some intense levels.

There is also plenty of heat & humidity hanging around the region. I think there will be times that many of us will see highs reach 90 or higher. When you consider the humidity, it will bring the heat index range between 95 and 100. The only thing that will beat the heat is the scattered storms that many see over the next few days.

A solid chance of storms will arrive this weekend. Looking at it from this point and I think we might have some strong storms lurking in the area. I will keep a very close eye on the storms and how they evolve.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

