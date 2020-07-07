Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms and steam keep on rolling

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The unsettled pattern will hold on for the remainder of the week.

I fully expect each day this week to include showers & thunderstorms. Some days will have better chances than others. Any of these have the potential to produce very heavy rain or even pulse up to some intense levels.

There is also plenty of heat & humidity hanging around the region. I think there will be times that many of us will see highs reach 90 or higher. When you consider the humidity, it will bring the heat index range between 95 and 100. The only thing that will beat the heat is the scattered storms that many see over the next few days.

A solid chance of storms will arrive this weekend. Looking at it from this point and I think we might have some strong storms lurking in the area. I will keep a very close eye on the storms and how they evolve.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Sheriff: Man loses arm-wrestling match with son, pulls gun

Updated: 36 minutes ago
After losing several times, Zimmerman got upset, fought his son, and later grabbed a gun, shooting into the ceiling twice.

State

3 drivers killed in separate wrecks in northern Kentucky

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Two of the incidents occurred on I-275, and a third happened on I-75.

News

Teen drowns at Lake Cumberland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Russell County coroner told WKYT Tyler Grant, 17, of Jamestown, was swimming with friends near the Clifty Creek ramp area when he went under on Monday.

News

Experts: As kayak popularity grows, education and life jackets overlooked

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky saw a busy and tragic holiday on waterways in central eastern Kentucky.

Latest News

News

A “Milestone Moment” in the Town Branch Commons Trail Project

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Demolition will start the next couple of weeks on Vine Street between Broadway and Limestone in downtown Lexington as the Town Branch Commons Trail project moves forward.

News

Interactive | School start dates around Kentucky

Updated: 13 hours ago
Here’s an interactive look at the starting dates of Kentucky’s schools, county-by-county.

News

Lexington Racial Justice Commission subcommittee meets virtually for first time

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Today marks one of the first committee meetings for Mayor Linda Gorton’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality.

News

Missing teens found safe in Scott County

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Nikolas Pettit and Brodi Black have been found safe in Scott County.

News

Ky. reports 776 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths since Friday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday 299 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 16,376.

News

RV sales on the rise during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Experts say RVs are a way many can be on the go, while still socially distancing.