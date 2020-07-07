Advertisement

Kanye West’s clothing brand borrowed millions in pandemic loans

This file photo shows Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West.
This file photo shows Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West.(Source: CNN/Pool)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:57 AM EDT
(CNN) – Kanye West’s clothing brand Yeezy reportedly got between $2 million and $5 million in coronavirus aid loans from the federal government.

The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program was intended to help small businesses keep workers employed during the coronavirus-related shutdown.

According to USA Today and the Associated Press, the news about Yeezy came to light on Monday when the government released data on companies given more than $150,000 from the program.

West has previously claimed to be a billionaire.

Yeezy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the government loans.

West also made news over the weekend by tweeting he was running for president.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

