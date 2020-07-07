Kentucky adds UAB, Marshall to men’s basketball schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky has added UAB and Marshall to its nonconference men’s basketball schedule next season. Kentucky announced on its athletics website Tuesday that the Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29. UAB will play at Kentucky for the second straight season. The Wildcats defeated the Blazers 69-58 on Nov. 29 in Rupp Arena. The all-time series is tied 3-3. Kentucky is 12-0 all-time against Marshall. Their last meeting was in December 2012.

7/7/2020 2:08:35 PM (GMT -4:00)