Ky. education committee discusses reopening schools, restarting athletics

Kentucky lawmakers and education leaders met Tuesday morning to talk about plans to reopen schools.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers and education leaders met Tuesday morning to talk about plans to reopen schools.

The interim Joint Education Committee heard from the state Schools Board Association, KEA, athletic officials and others.

The main crux of what lawmakers heard is that districts, teachers, parents and others are wanting flexibility as schools plan to reopen next fall.

Eric Kennedy, with the State SBA, told both House and Senate Education committee members that the first and foremost concern is that there will be multiple modes of instruction.

He said surveys from families have resulted in numerous responses.

He said some districts overwhelmingly want to come back to in-person learning, both for others, it’s just the opposite. Some districts want to know if attendance has to be required.

Kennedy said the goal is to have in-person learning as much as possible. Another concern though is about staffing.

“Kentucky like the rest of America is already seeing a teacher shortage,” Kennedy said. “We have a critical bus driver shortage, across Kentucky already even before the pandemic. So, one of the biggest issues is, will we have the staff we need?”

Kennedy did say schools will need financial relief and said lawmakers need to reach out to the state’s congressional delegation and support efforts in the next CARES act.

Already, Senator McConnell said it’s likely there will be education dollars in the next federal relief package to be considered later this month.

The committee also heard from Julian Tacket with the state High School Athletic Association. He told lawmakers that in many communities high school sports is their number one drop out prevention tool.

