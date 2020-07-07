KY Lottery
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Monday:
JS-2C-9D-10D-10S
(JS, 2C, 9D, 10D, 10S)
15-18-22-27, Cash Ball: 16
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: sixteen)
02-10-40-47-48, Lucky Ball: 15
(two, ten, forty, forty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
9-9-2
(nine, nine, two)
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
5-0-8-5
(five, zero, eight, five)
1-9-5-5
(one, nine, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million