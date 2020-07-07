Ky. reports 371 new COVID-19 cases, death toll passes 600

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday 371 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 17,519.

According to the governor, there were also nine new deaths. The state now stands at 602 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

Tuesday marks the second highest number of cases in one day in Kentucky.

As of Monday, there have been at least 445,196 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,841 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Today is a tough day in our fight against the coronavirus. While we’ve long noted that case numbers fluctuate due to differences in reporting – and that weekends often see lower tallies that sometimes catch up during the week – today’s numbers are cause for serious concern,” the Governor said. “We have worked too long and hard, and sacrificed too much, to squander the gains we have made in this fight. However, the only way to secure our safety is to recommit ourselves to doing what we all know is required of us: washing our hands frequently, staying at least six feet from others, avoiding crowds, getting tested frequently and cooperating with contact tracers if they call with information.”

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 78-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 52-year-old man from Kenton County, two women, ages 86 and 96, and two men, ages 85 and 95, from Knox County, a 70-year-old woman from Logan County, a 64-year-old woman from Mason County, and a 62-year-old man from Monroe County.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

The governor says his next press briefing will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 4:00 p.m.

