Advertisement

Ky. reports 371 new COVID-19 cases, death toll passes 600

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday 371 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 17,519.

According to the governor, there were also nine new deaths. The state now stands at 602 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

Tuesday marks the second highest number of cases in one day in Kentucky.

As of Monday, there have been at least 445,196 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 4,841 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Today is a tough day in our fight against the coronavirus. While we’ve long noted that case numbers fluctuate due to differences in reporting – and that weekends often see lower tallies that sometimes catch up during the week – today’s numbers are cause for serious concern,” the Governor said. “We have worked too long and hard, and sacrificed too much, to squander the gains we have made in this fight. However, the only way to secure our safety is to recommit ourselves to doing what we all know is required of us: washing our hands frequently, staying at least six feet from others, avoiding crowds, getting tested frequently and cooperating with contact tracers if they call with information.”

The deaths reported Tuesday include a 78-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 52-year-old man from Kenton County, two women, ages 86 and 96, and two men, ages 85 and 95, from Knox County, a 70-year-old woman from Logan County, a 64-year-old woman from Mason County, and a 62-year-old man from Monroe County.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

The governor says his next press briefing will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Five COVID-19 deaths reported at Corbin nursing home

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Five people have died from COVID-19 complications at a Corbin nursing home.

News

More free COVID-19 testing being offered in Lexington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Drive-ups and walk-ups will be accepted. No appointment is necessary. Testers will ask for insurance, but testing is free, even without insurance.

News

More than 150 inmates contract COVID-19 in Ky. women’s prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 150 inmates have become sick with COVID-19 at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in Shelby County.

News

Two members of UofL basketball program diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it is suspending voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

WATCH Teen drowns at Lake Cumberland

Updated: 1 hours ago
A teenager drowned at Lake Cumberland on Monday.

Sports

Kentucky adds UAB, Marshall to men’s basketball schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Rumble On

Updated: 2 hours ago
A few storms continue to cause local issues across the region.

News

UK police officer arrested after Lexington crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A University of Kentucky police officer has been fired after he was arrested.

News

Longer lines lately at Lexington COVID-19 testing sites

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
A troubling trend continues in Lexington.

News

Local animal sanctuary seeing the effects of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Refuge Ridge in Williamsburg provides sanctuary for wolf dogs.