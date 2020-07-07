Advertisement

Lexington natives looking forward to their Broadway roles returning

Colton Ryan (left) and Patrick Garr (right)
Colton Ryan (left) and Patrick Garr (right)(Pictures Provided)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The coronavirus pandemic has taken it's toll on the entertainment industry and that includes shutting down Broadway in New York City.

Theaters went dark in March and it was recently announced shows wouldn’t resume until next year.

For two Lexington natives who have found some success on Broadway, they never expected to have it halted like this.

WKYT recently sat down with Patrick Garr and Colton Ryan, who both say despite missing the stage they hope the “Great White Way” comes back stronger than ever.

In March as COVID-19 was starting to take hold in New York City, Lexington natives Patrick Garr and Colton Ryan were hard at work living out their dreams on stage in their respective Broadway shows.

Ryan who many know for his time as an understudy with the smash hit Dear Evan Hansen had just started a new role.

“We had just opened Girl From North Country a week prior,” said Colton Ryan.

Patrick Garr was on a national tour of Hamilton when the lights went dark.

“It was very surreal, it felt strange, said Patrick Garr.

The two have have been quarantining at home in Kentucky with their families.

Ryan was actually worried about coming home to his family because of the threat of being exposed to COVID-19 in NYC.

"I'm almost 99.9% positive that I had the virus in the beginning because it was kind of passing around the community like gangbusters and I had a bunch of the symptoms so I was really wary of coming home," said Ryan.

Garr says he returned home to Kentucky for what became a much needed and longer than expected break.

“When I first got home it was so nice to have a little breather to enjoy resting my body and my voice and my mind,” said Garr.

Ryan will soon see himself in a new role when the series Little Voice is released this week on Apple TV+.

Both actors miss work and are trying to keep the creative juices flowing.

Garr says it may be a while before they return to the stage, but when they do he stays they will be ready.

“I feel like the whole industry has to be ready in a moments notice in a blink of an eye to go back to doing eight shows a week,” said Garr.

As they wait for the lights to come back on their hope is simple.

“Is that everything comes back stronger,” said Garr.

And that in this absence of their art now, it makes the rest of us appreciate it more in the future.

“Culture is not dead, it won’t die,” said Ryan.

Both Patrick Garr and Colton Ryan credit Lafayette’s SCAPA for helping them get their start on stage.

If you had tickets to a Broadway show, most theaters are providing refunds or exchanges right now on tickets purchased through January third of 2021.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington lawyer says mask mandates are constitutional

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Wearing a mask in public is not currently mandated in Kentucky but it’s a growing trend in other places.

News

Coroner: Death investigation underway in Rowan County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Rowan County Coroner’s Office says the sheriff’s department Is investigating the death of a 54-year-old woman.

News

WATCH Two members of UofL basketball program diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it is suspending voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Ky. reports 371 new COVID-19 cases, death toll passes 600

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday 371 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 17,519.

Latest News

News

Five COVID-19 deaths reported at Corbin nursing home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Five people have died from COVID-19 complications at a Corbin nursing home.

News

More free COVID-19 testing being offered in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Drive-ups and walk-ups will be accepted. No appointment is necessary. Testers will ask for insurance, but testing is free, even without insurance.

News

More than 150 inmates contract COVID-19 in Ky. women’s prison

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 150 inmates have become sick with COVID-19 at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in Shelby County.

News

Two members of UofL basketball program diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it is suspending voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

WATCH Teen drowns at Lake Cumberland

Updated: 3 hours ago
A teenager drowned at Lake Cumberland on Monday.

Sports

Kentucky adds UAB, Marshall to men’s basketball schedule

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29