Lexington natives looking forward to their Broadway roles returning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The coronavirus pandemic has taken it's toll on the entertainment industry and that includes shutting down Broadway in New York City.

Theaters went dark in March and it was recently announced shows wouldn’t resume until next year.

For two Lexington natives who have found some success on Broadway, they never expected to have it halted like this.

WKYT recently sat down with Patrick Garr and Colton Ryan, who both say despite missing the stage they hope the “Great White Way” comes back stronger than ever.

In March as COVID-19 was starting to take hold in New York City, Lexington natives Patrick Garr and Colton Ryan were hard at work living out their dreams on stage in their respective Broadway shows.

Ryan who many know for his time as an understudy with the smash hit Dear Evan Hansen had just started a new role.

“We had just opened Girl From North Country a week prior,” said Colton Ryan.

Patrick Garr was on a national tour of Hamilton when the lights went dark.

“It was very surreal, it felt strange, said Patrick Garr.

The two have have been quarantining at home in Kentucky with their families.

Ryan was actually worried about coming home to his family because of the threat of being exposed to COVID-19 in NYC.

"I'm almost 99.9% positive that I had the virus in the beginning because it was kind of passing around the community like gangbusters and I had a bunch of the symptoms so I was really wary of coming home," said Ryan.

Garr says he returned home to Kentucky for what became a much needed and longer than expected break.

“When I first got home it was so nice to have a little breather to enjoy resting my body and my voice and my mind,” said Garr.

Ryan will soon see himself in a new role when the series Little Voice is released this week on Apple TV+.

Both actors miss work and are trying to keep the creative juices flowing.

Garr says it may be a while before they return to the stage, but when they do he stays they will be ready.

“I feel like the whole industry has to be ready in a moments notice in a blink of an eye to go back to doing eight shows a week,” said Garr.

As they wait for the lights to come back on their hope is simple.

“Is that everything comes back stronger,” said Garr.

And that in this absence of their art now, it makes the rest of us appreciate it more in the future.

“Culture is not dead, it won’t die,” said Ryan.

Both Patrick Garr and Colton Ryan credit Lafayette’s SCAPA for helping them get their start on stage.

If you had tickets to a Broadway show, most theaters are providing refunds or exchanges right now on tickets purchased through January third of 2021.

