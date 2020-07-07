Advertisement

Lightning may have sparked Jessamine County house fire

Crews respond to a house fire that may have been caused by lightning in Jessamine County.
Crews respond to a house fire that may have been caused by lightning in Jessamine County.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lighting may have sparked a fire at a Jessamine County home on Monday.

The Nicholasville Fire Department posted about the fire early Tuesday morning.

Jessamine County and Nicholasville Fire and EMS crews were able to make a quick attack on a rapidly progressing fire at...

Posted by Nicholasville Fire Department on Monday, July 6, 2020

The post said the fire started at a home in the Paddock neighborhood.

The department credited the quick action of firefighters with saving the home from major damage.

