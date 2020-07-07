Lightning may have sparked Jessamine County house fire
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Lighting may have sparked a fire at a Jessamine County home on Monday.
The Nicholasville Fire Department posted about the fire early Tuesday morning.
The post said the fire started at a home in the Paddock neighborhood.
The department credited the quick action of firefighters with saving the home from major damage.
