Local animal sanctuary seeing the effects of COVID-19

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A local nonprofit animal sanctuary is seeing the impacts of COVID-19.

Refuge Ridge in Williamsburg provides sanctuary for wolf dogs.

Mary Wilson, the founder, opened the sanctuary nearly 20 years ago after a parent challenged her own beliefs asking her to help rescue a starving red wolf. Her fifth-grade science class encouraged her reverberated her classroom motto to “never give up.”

“I called and I told my students I said and I’m sorry but I can’t help those animals and they said Mrs. Wilson you said never say I can’t. So that fifth-grade class was the reason that this all got started,” said Wilson. “Sometimes things are meant to be and this was meant to be.”

Wilson says it wouldn’t be possible to run the sanctuary without help

Connie Howard, Vice President of the refuge, says the first time she met the animals she was hooked and even though seven years have passed she chooses to stay.

“Always expect the unexpected with all these animals that we have up here. Every day is a challenge different challenge every day,” said Howard.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their operations from food to funding.

“To protect our volunteers and our animals we no longer have visitors coming in,” said Howard. “Have to be really careful about how we feed and what we feed. We go through roughly around 50 pounds of food a day.”

Wilson says we maybe could learn a lesson from these animals along the way.

“If we hang together like these guys do we’re all going to be fine,” said Wilson.

If you would like to donate you can click here: http://refugeridge.org/.

