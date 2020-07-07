Longer lines lately at Lexington COVID-19 testing sites

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A troubling trend continues in Lexington.

Health officials reported 62 new coronavirus cases in the city Tuesday morning, the city’s highest one-day increase. The city has nearly 1,800 cases and 32 deaths.

With a rise in cases, more people are looking to get tested and the lines are long at testing sites.

For the past week, the average wait time is anywhere from one to two hours at the Walgreens on Winchester Road. Doctors think more people are getting tested as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

Line here outside the Lexington Walgreens covid 19 testing site on Winchester Rd. Doc says more people are getting tested with summer travel and as the number of cases continue to spike. pic.twitter.com/XScKvn0BP9 — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) July 7, 2020

“When we were starting to see the back end of that initial plateau. I think people laid back a little bit,” said Dr. Ryan Stanton, ER physician. But with the numbers spiking, especially for vacation places that are very popular for people around here, I think we’re seeing that number of people interested in getting tested jump up. In fact, I’m going to get tested later today.”

We have talked to some people in the line for a test at the Winchester Rd. Walgreens. They tell us when they saw the line they got a bit discouraged and thought about turning around but decided to wait it out.

Some tell us they are getting tested due to travel, some returning from vacations, others planning to see family.

Doctors are sending a reminder that getting tested is not enough to keep you safe during this pandemic. They say you should still follow CDC guidelines.

