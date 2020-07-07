Advertisement

Louisville halts hoops after 2 test positive

A news release from the school did not specify whether it was players or staff members who tested positive
Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Louisville head coach Chris Mack reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech, Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Two members of Louisville’s men’s basketball program have tested positive for COVID-19 and the team has suspended voluntary activities for two weeks.

A news release from the school did not specify whether it was players or staff members who tested positive. It added that those impacted are being quarantined and proper protocols are being followed.

Latest News

News

Two members of UofL basketball program diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it is suspending voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sports

Kentucky adds UAB, Marshall to men’s basketball schedule

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29

Sports

Reds, Tigers to play exhibitions prior to season

Updated: 16 hours ago
Reds to play July 21 and July 22 ahead of July 24 opener

Sports

PGA Tour, Memorial scrap plans to have limited spectators

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Memorial was scheduled to be the first tournament with spectators since golf return from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused shutdown

Latest News

Sports

Keeneland and UK Athletics partner for Summer Meet broadcast

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Keeneland and UK Athletics have announced a new program for Big Blue Nation to see Keeneland’s Summer Meet.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Swiss Skydiver could be second filly to run in Toyota Blue Grass

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The three-year-old has been nominated for both the Blue Grass and Ashland.

Sports

Indians manager Francona favors nickname change for club

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By Tom Withers
The American League team has been called the Indians since 1915.

Sports

Former Kentucky standout Ali Galyer eager to swim in 2021 Olympics

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
Ali's dream is to represent New Zealand in 2021.

Sports

Three-star linebacker Martez Thrower commits to Kentucky

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall was the lead recruiter for Thrower.