Louisville halts hoops after 2 test positive
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Two members of Louisville’s men’s basketball program have tested positive for COVID-19 and the team has suspended voluntary activities for two weeks.
A news release from the school did not specify whether it was players or staff members who tested positive. It added that those impacted are being quarantined and proper protocols are being followed.