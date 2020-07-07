Advertisement

More free COVID-19 testing being offered in Lexington

Health officials say the virus is disproportionately affecting the city’s African-American and Hispanic populations.
Photo: Healthcare workers test dozens of drivers for coronavirus in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood of Lexington. (WKYT file)
Photo: Healthcare workers test dozens of drivers for coronavirus in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood of Lexington. (WKYT file)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More free COVID-19 testing is being offered in Lexington this week.

Health officials say the virus is disproportionately affecting the city’s African-American and Hispanic populations. The health dept. says of the 1,775 total cases on Tuesday, 402 are among African-Americans and 464 identify as Hispanic.

The testing will be at Shiloh Baptist Church at 237 E. Fifth St. later this week:

  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, July 9
  • 2-8 p.m. Friday, July 10
  • 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 11

Drive-ups and walk-ups will be accepted. No appointment is necessary. Testers will ask for insurance, but testing is free, even without insurance.

For more information, call the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 859-899-2222.

English & en español: COVID-19 continues to spread in Lexington, with cases disproportionately affecting the city’s...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ky. reports 371 new COVID-19 cases, death toll passes 600

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday 371 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 17,519.

News

Five COVID-19 deaths reported at Corbin nursing home

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Five people have died from COVID-19 complications at a Corbin nursing home.

News

More than 150 inmates contract COVID-19 in Ky. women’s prison

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
More than 150 inmates have become sick with COVID-19 at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in Shelby County.

News

Two members of UofL basketball program diagnosed with coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team announced Tuesday that it is suspending voluntary activities for two weeks after two members of the program tested positive for the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

WATCH Teen drowns at Lake Cumberland

Updated: 1 hours ago
A teenager drowned at Lake Cumberland on Monday.

Sports

Kentucky adds UAB, Marshall to men’s basketball schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Storms Rumble On

Updated: 2 hours ago
A few storms continue to cause local issues across the region.

News

UK police officer arrested after Lexington crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A University of Kentucky police officer has been fired after he was arrested.

News

Longer lines lately at Lexington COVID-19 testing sites

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
A troubling trend continues in Lexington.

News

Local animal sanctuary seeing the effects of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Refuge Ridge in Williamsburg provides sanctuary for wolf dogs.