More free COVID-19 testing being offered in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More free COVID-19 testing is being offered in Lexington this week.

Health officials say the virus is disproportionately affecting the city’s African-American and Hispanic populations. The health dept. says of the 1,775 total cases on Tuesday, 402 are among African-Americans and 464 identify as Hispanic.

The testing will be at Shiloh Baptist Church at 237 E. Fifth St. later this week:

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, July 9

2-8 p.m. Friday, July 10

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 11

Drive-ups and walk-ups will be accepted. No appointment is necessary. Testers will ask for insurance, but testing is free, even without insurance.

For more information, call the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 859-899-2222.

English & en español: COVID-19 continues to spread in Lexington, with cases disproportionately affecting the city’s... Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.